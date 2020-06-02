Durham police department, downtown businesses vandalized following protest

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While Monday night’s protest in Durham was peaceful overall, later in the night the Durham Police Department and some businesses were vandalized.

One business that was damaged was the Unscripted Hotel where someone broke the outside glass. No one was able to get inside because of the double glass that was installed.

Another business that was hit was the Bulldega Market. They boarded up their business, so while no one got inside, someone did spray-paint “Black Lives Matter” on the boards.

A lot of the vandalism occurred just before or after midnight.

Some businesses were vandalized in downtown Durham on Monday night or Tuesday morning (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

There was also vandalism at Main Street Pharmacy where the owner said their door and window were broken. Three people got inside the store and stole hundreds of dollars worth of medicine.

The owner told CBS 17 he doesn’t think the vandals and burglars were associated with the protesters, but he still has concerns as a business owner.

“I was a little concerned, but I’m just happy nothing serious is happening. It could’ve been worse, but I’m OK,” said Main Street Pharmacy owner Finny Joseph. “The protest so far has been peaceful. I think it is some group of people who are taking advantage of that particular time for their benefit.”

The Durham Police Department was also vandalized where someone spray-painted “[Expletive] Cops” on the windows there.

Despite this vandalism, Mayor Steve Schewel said he doesn’t plan to implement a curfew like they have in Raleigh and Fayetteville.

Schewel said a curfew isn’t necessary because, overall, the protests have been peaceful.

Durham Police Chief CJ Davis told CBS 17 that the organizers of the protest were not behind the vandalism and they believe it was a separate group of 15 young adults and teenagers who did some of the looting and vandalizing.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

