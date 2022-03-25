DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – To wrap up Women’s History Month, the Durham Police Department is taking another step in integrating women into its force.

The department is one of 140 police forces nationwide that have signed the 30×30 pledge, setting a national goal to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030.

“According to 30×30 organizers, women make up just 12-percent of sworn officers and only 3-percent of police leadership in the United States,” Durham police said. “The 30×30 Pledge is a research-based program that establishes hiring, retaining, and promoting of qualified women as a strategic priority.”

Additionally, Police Chief Patrice Andrews said the department has always prided itself on employing female officers, either in the field or in management roles.

“For several years, the Durham Police Department’s sworn female ranks have typically been above the national average,” Andrews said. “When I signed the letter of intent to join the 30×30 Pledge movement in November 2021, 17% of our police officers were women.”

She continued, “A number of best practices the 30×30 program advocates, the Durham Police Department already had in place. However, this department fully recognizes the value that qualified female officers, and candidates in other underrepresented groups, bring for improved public safety. We look forward to formally implementing the 30×30 Pledge as part our recruitment strategy.”

The 30×30 program also makes a strong business case for advancing women in policing, Durham police said.

Specific benefits cited that women proportionally have fewer use-of-force and citizen complaints and that women tend to be more effective in their interactions with diverse communities.

To learn more about employment opportunities and hiring incentives with the department, visit the click here.