Durham Police Department names 22-year veteran as interim police chief

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has named an interim police chief following the recent announcement that current Chief C.J. Davis is taking the top job in Memphis.

Interim Police Chief Shari Montgomery (Photo: Durham Police Department)

City Manager Wanda Page has appointed Deputy Chief Shari Montgomery as the interim police chief for the department, according to a release on Thursday afternoon.

Davis announced her resignation on April 19 and it is effective June 11.

“Deputy Chief Montgomery’s 22 years of service in the Police Department as well as to the Durham community make her an excellent choice to serve in the interim chief position as recruitment begins for a new police chief,” Page said in the news release. “Montgomery is a well-respected leader in the department who has risen through the ranks over the last two decades, and I’m happy that she was willing to provide continuity until a new police chief is named.”

According to Page, Montgomery was promoted in May 2020 and put in charge of the department’s Administrative Services Bureau. She is currently assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau and has previously worked in the department’s Patrol Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division, Professional Standards Division, Traffic Services Unit, Training Division, and Fiscal Services.

Montgomery joined the police department in March 1999. Her appointment as interim police chief is effective beginning June 12.