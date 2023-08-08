DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police Investigators have filed petitions for nine juveniles in connection with a string of motor vehicle break-ins and thefts that have occurred across the city since late June, police say.

Investigators have identified two different groups of juveniles who are suspected to be responsible for multiple stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins between June 27 and July 24.

Police say one group is facing charges in connection to incidents that mostly occurred at apartments in the downtown area. The second group is facing charges in connection with incidents at apartments in southeast Durham along Interstate 540.

Investigators are working with the Office of Juvenile Justice to place suspects in secure custody.

According to police, both groups have also been tied to vehicle thefts and break-ins in Raleigh, Cary, Wendell, Chapel Hill, Carrboro and on North Carolina Central University’s campus. Many petitions have also been filed for the same juveniles across Wake and Orange Counties.

Below is a list of the incidents where juvenile petitions have been filed:

Juvenile Group 1

7/20/23– 500 block of Foster Street –Four juveniles charged with several counts of motor vehicle theft, conspiracy motor vehicle theft, larceny from motor vehicle, conspiracy larceny from motor vehicle, and Chapter 20 violations.

7/14/23-5100 block of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard – One juvenile identified and charged with motor vehicle theft, conspiracy motor vehicle theft, and attempted larceny from motor vehicle.

7/22/23 –2200 block of Holly Hill Drive –Two juveniles charged with motor vehicle theft and conspiracy motor vehicle theft.

Juvenile Group 2

7/19/23 – 1900 block of Folsom Lane –Three juveniles charged with possession of stolen goods.

7/24/23 – 1000 block of Slater Road – One juvenile charged with aggravated assaulted and possession of stolen motor vehicle; three juveniles charged with larceny from motor vehicle and conspiracy larceny from motor vehicle.

7/24/23 – 4500 block of Langdon Drive –Three juveniles charged with larceny from motor vehicle, conspiracy larceny from motor vehicle, and possession of stolen goods.

7/24/23 – 1200 block of First Edition Drive – Three juveniles charged with larceny from motor vehicle, conspiracy larceny from motor vehicle, and possession of stolen goods.

Durham police are also working alongside these cities’ police departments as they continue to investigate vehicle break-ins and thefts that have occurred in recent weeks.

The Durham Police Department is asking community members to remember to lock your vehicle, park in well-lit areas, and remove spare car keys, valuables, and firearms from the vehicle. Please report any suspicious activity to 911.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call Sergeant M. Stevenson at 919-560-4440 ext. 59554 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.