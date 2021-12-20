Durham police hear crash and find vehicle flipped, driver dead inside

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead following a crash that shut down a major road in Durham for more than six hours on Monday morning, police said.

According to authorities, officers responded to the sound of a crash on Sunday night, shortly before midnight, near the intersection of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Nation Avenue.

Once at the scene, police found that a vehicle had crashed and flipped over. The man driving the vehicle, who was also the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard’s westbound lanes between Legion Avenue and N.C. Highway 751 were shut down for more than six hours, finally reopening just after 6:20 a.m., according to police.

The wreck remains under investigation. The identity of the driver has not been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator H. Henry with the Traffic and Crash Team at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29449.