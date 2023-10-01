DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham authorities helped find the owner of a stray miniature horse Sunday morning.

The black and white horse — which is only about three feet tall — was wandering in a north Durham neighborhood before 10 a.m., according to the Durham Police Department.

“This little one decided to horse around the 3600 block of Britt Street this morning snacking at houses,” a post on Facebook from police said. The area is east of Guess Road and north of West Carver Street.

Police also shared a photo of the small horse along with two officers.

Officers said they had the horse in custody until an owner could be found.

About 20 minutes later, police reported the owner of the horse was located and reunited with the horse.

“Thank you to everyone for their quick work in helping to locate the owner,” police said.