Durham police ID 2 men found shot to death inside car on I-85

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have identified the two people found shot to death inside a car along Interstate 85 in Durham on Friday.

The two men were shot on the I-85 South entrance ramp to Duke Street, Durham police said.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a car off the road in a grassy area with two men inside who had been shot.

Both men were declared dead at the scene.

Police said on Sunday that the two victims are Tyshawn Chavis, 24, and Donovan Bright, 26, both of Durham.

Several people at the scene on Friday formed a prayer circle as police continued to investigate late in the afternoon.

A prayer circle forms at the scene of a deadly double shooting along Interstate-85 in Durham on July 23, 2021.

“It’s just sad, man. Every time you turn around, there is something going on,” Keshon Blue told CBS 17 on Friday. Blue said he is a family member of one of the slain men.

Blue, a pastor, said his teen brother was killed a few years ago.

“Just about five years ago, I lost my little baby brother in my front yard. He was 16. He was gunned down by gun violence. It’s just an ongoing roller coaster. It’s just a sad situation. You got people out there man — just jealous people — and you never know what’s going on. Like I said before, you never know what people’s motives are, why they do what they do.”

Police said on Sunday that the “incident does not appear to be random, based on preliminary investigation.”

The investigation into the double-fatal shooting is ongoing, police said. No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.