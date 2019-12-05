Durham police ID suspects in drive-by shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have identified the three people arrested after multiple shots were fired at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

Police say they were in the 3600 block of Wiggins Street when they heard several gunshots.

Approximately three apartments and the main office were struck by gunfire.

A short time later, officers say they saw a silver car matching the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.

Police say the vehicle refused to stop and fled the area. The vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle wreck near the 700 block Woodgreen Drive.

Police arrested a 19- and 17-year-old along with a juvenile.

Justin T. Johnson, 17, was charged with:

Possession of stolen vehicle

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Two counts injury to personal property

Felony conspiracy

Going armed to terror of people

Discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle

He received a $350,000 bond.

Antwan Richardson, 19, was charged with:

Possession of stolen vehicle

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Two counts injury to personal property

Felony conspiracy

Going armed to terror of people

Discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle

He received a $350,000 bond.

He was also served with several warrants for failure to appear and received a $12,000 bond for the outstanding warrants.

The third individual was a juvenile and was also charged in the case.

