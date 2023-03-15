DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham police identified a person who died after a daytime shooting Tuesday and said officers are looking for someone involved in the homicide.

On Tuesday at 5 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road.

After arriving, they found Mario Canseco Lopez, 23, who was shot. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police are trying to locate and identify a person they believe is involved in the deadly shooting. Police released three photos of the suspect.

Photo from Durham police

Photo from Durham police

Durham police are looking for this person who they believe is connected to a homicide. (Durham Police Department)

Police also said Wednesday that they have increased patrols in the area where the shooting occurred along Hillsborough Road in an “effort to address and deter criminal activity.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.