Durham police identify 15-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police identified the boy who was shot an killed early Sunday morning as 15-year-old Michael Harris, an update said Wednesday.

The deadly shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex along the 200 block of Seven Oaks Road, Durham police said.

Harris was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A neighbor at Seven Oaks said she witnessed a group of between six and 10 teens gathering in a parking lot of the complex before the shooting happened.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

