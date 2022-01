DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19- and 22-year-old are dead following a shooting at a Durham hotel Sunday morning, police said.

Durham police responded to the 4900 block of South Miami Boulevard at approximately 1:36 a.m. to find two shooting victims.

Jalen Ramon Mills, 19, and Tony Rashawn Smith Jr., 22, both of Durham, were pronounced dead at the scene outside in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America Hotel.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.