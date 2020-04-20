Durham police identify man wanted for firing shots at woman during altercation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police need your help locating a man they say fired shots at a woman during an altercation.

Police say 21-year-old Derrick Lamont Earls is wanted on several charges in connection with a domestic violence incident Sunday afternoon in McDougald Terrace.

Derrick Lamont Earls (Durham Police Department)

As early as 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Durham police had Ridgeway Avenue blocked at Wabash Street. The initial call came in around 12:20 p.m., according to police.

Witnesses initially said someone fired shots at a building. Police said they were evacuating an apartment building.

An investigation revealed that a man and a woman were arguing inside a vehicle when the man fired shots into the roof of the car.

Police say the woman was able to get out of the car and the man drove away in the vehicle. Earls allegedly fired shots as he fled.

No one was injured.

Officers were told that the man may gone into an apartment in McDougald Terrace. Officers went in the apartment complex, but no one was inside.

Earls faces charges of kidnapping, discharging a firearm within the city limits, larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female and communicating threats.

Anyone with information on Earls’ whereabouts is asked to call Inv. Clark at (919) 560-4910, ext. 29281 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.