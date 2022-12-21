DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are continuing to seek information regarding a hit and run involving a motorcycle in June.

On June 3 around 10:30 p.m., Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his 2015 Harley Davidson on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard when he was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene without checking on Parks.

Police believe the vehicle that fled the scene is a 2001-2007 champagne or silver Toyota Highlander. They believe the vehicle should have “significant” left side or left front damage and should be missing its mudguard from behind the left wheel.

An image depicting a car similar in appearance to the suspect vehicle (Durham Police Department)

Police believe the image of the vehicle is not the actual suspect vehicle and is a reference of what the vehicle may look like.

Anyone who may have information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator J. Colquitt at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. CrimeStoppers has operators who speak Spanish.