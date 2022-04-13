DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police were called out to two deadly shootings within about an hour of each other on Tuesday night.

Police said the shootings do not appear to be related and do not appear to have been random.

The first shooting was reported just before 9:15 p.m. on Alston Avenue. The Durham Police Department learned the shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and North Alston Avenue. A male on a scooter shot at the man and teen boy in the car. The two drove a few blocks before crashing near Juniper Street.

An officer was flagged down by someone who told them someone had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. The adult died at the hospital. The teenager was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, according to police.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to another shooting call in the 500 block of West Carver Street. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the scene. Her identity has not been released and no suspect information is available.

No charges have been filed in either case.

Anyone with information about the shooting on North Alston Avenue is asked to call Investigator Kellar at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29306.

Anyone with information about the shooting on West Carver Street is asked to call Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238. People can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.