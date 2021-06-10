Durham police investigate 2 shootings half-mile apart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating two shootings that happened Thursday night within a half-mile of each other.

Police said both incidents were reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday. One scene was at East Main and Elizabeth streets. The other was at Liberty and Elm streets, police said.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene of the latter shooting noted that it was near the Hosiery Mill Apartments complex. Part of Elm Street was blocked off around 11 p.m. as police investigated.

Police said the investigation is considered active. No additional information was released.