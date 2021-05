DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lane Street around 1:45 p.m. to find a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting and didn’t have any additional information.

Wednesday night, Durham police responded to a shooting along Dearborn Drive. The victim later died at the hospital, police said Thursday.