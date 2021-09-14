Durham police investigate 2nd shooting in less than 8 hours

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said officers are investigating a shooting along Sudbury Street on Tuesday that left a man injured.

This is the second shooting to occur in Durham on Tuesday.

Just before noon, two people were shot while in a parking lot outside a discount mart at the corner of Fayetteville and Pilot streets.

The victim in the shooting in the 4100 block of Sudbury Street was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

The two shootings on Tuesday are more than 5.5 miles apart. Durham police gave no indication the two incidents were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.