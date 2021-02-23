Durham police investigate double shooting; man, woman seriously injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after two people were shot in the 3200 block of Myra Street early on Tuesday.

Police say two victims, a male and female, were located outside of an apartment complex with gunshot wounds. The male has life-threatening injuries and the female sustained serious injuries, police said. Both individuals were transported to Duke Health.

Police have not released any suspect information. If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This story will be updated as it develops.