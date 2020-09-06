Durham police investigate after 2 with gunshots walk into hospital hours apart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say that two gunshot victims walked into Duke Hospital within hours of each other in two separate shootings Saturday night.

The first shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville Street near East Pilot Street, according to Durham police.

Initially, police could not find a victim in the incident. However, a person with a gunshot wound later walked into Duke hospital and police linked that person’s injuries with the gunfire along Fayetteville Street.

Around 11 p.m., another gunshot victim walked into Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gunfire was heard earlier in the 800 block of Ellerbee Street, according to police. Police said they are investigating if the shooting happened there.

No other information was released.

