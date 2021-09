DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A gunshot victim walked into a Durham hospital seeking help Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. when a man walked into a Durham hospital after suffering a gunshot wound, according to Durham police.

The man is being treated for injuries that police do not believe are life-threatening.

There is no word about where in Durham the shooting took place.

No other information was provided.

Police said the incident is under investigation.