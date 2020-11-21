Durham police investigate another fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday on Merriweather Driver.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 12:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Merriweather Drive. When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot.
There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919)- 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrest in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now