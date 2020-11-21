Durham police investigate another fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday on Merriweather Driver.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 12:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Merriweather Drive. When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919)- 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrest in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.