DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Morreene Road where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said they have a suspect in custody and the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not release more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.