Durham Police investigate drowning in pond

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities were on the scene of a drowning in a pond in the area of Emerald Pond Lane in Durham.
Police say the body of a man in his 80s was recovered from the pond shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday.
The man, who suffered from cognitive impairment, wandered off from an independent senior living community Saturday evening, police said.
The Durham County Sherriff’s Office Search and Recovery Team recovered the body from the water.
“The death does not appear to be suspicious,” police said in a news release.
