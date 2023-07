DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a crash happened on Interstate 40 West at Exit 273. Police said all traffic is being diverted to Exit 273A while they investigate the deadly crash.

NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen at 7 a.m.

CBS 17 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.