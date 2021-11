DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a homicide Monday evening after a body was found in a car, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Hope Valley Road, which is the location of some apartments, according to Durham police.

Police are trying to determine where and when the homicide took place.

Officials would not release information about the gender or age of the homicide victim.

No other information was released.