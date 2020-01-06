Durham police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times in car, later dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot multiple times and killed while sitting inside a car Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 700-block of Gray Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found an adult male who had been shot multiple times.

The male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He later died from his injuries.

According to police, a group of men walked up to the vehicle the man was sitting in and opened fire, striking the victim several times. The suspects then ran from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

