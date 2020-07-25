Durham police investigate shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a person was wounded in a shooting Friday night.

Police released few details, but said they are investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of Crest Street.

Crest Street is located just south of the Durham Freeway and just east of U.S. 15/501.

No other information was released by officials.

