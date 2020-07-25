DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a person was wounded in a shooting Friday night.
Police released few details, but said they are investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of Crest Street.
Crest Street is located just south of the Durham Freeway and just east of U.S. 15/501.
No other information was released by officials.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 2 teens facing charges after 17-year-old shot multiple times in NC town
- COVID-19 survivor who had most of his fingers amputated: ‘This can happen to you’
- Raleigh used car dealer accused of questionable practices
- Durham police investigate shooting
- Rhode Island man says porch pirate sat down, opened packages