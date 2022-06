Durham County Sheriff at the scene of the shooting. (Photo by Crystal Price)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have confirmed a shooting in Durham that took place Wednesday afternoon.

Police said at approximately 3:20 p.m., a shooting occurred near Hardee Street and Cheek Road.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Officers are looking for shell casings around the intersection.

Durham police looking for shell casings. (Photo by Crystal Price)

No other information was available.

This story will be updated.