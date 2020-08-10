Durham police investigating 2 murders near downtown

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating two Monday morning murders that they said do not appear to be connected.

The first murder occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Street and Underwood Avenue, about a mile west of downtown. Police responded to the scene and found a man lying dead in the road next to a crashed SUV riddled with bullet holes.

The second murder was reported at 6:02 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Street and Elm Street, approximately one mile from downtown.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a shooting call at that location and found a man lying dead in the street.

The victim has been identified as Reginald Bowling, 48, of Durham.

No suspect information has been released in either shooting.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

More headlines from CBS17.com: