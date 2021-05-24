Durham police investigating 2 shootings reported about an hour apart Sunday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating two shootings that happened about an hour apart on Sunday night.

Police say the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Angier Avenue and S. Guthrie Avenue.

Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a handful of evidence markers in the road on Guthrie Avenue. There’s currently no word on any suspect(s) or what led up to the shooting.

The second shooting happened just before midnight in the 2700-block of N. Roxboro Street near E. Maynard Avenue, according to police. One man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they have no information at this time on a suspect or what led up to the shooting. There were multiple evidence markers on the road at this shooting as well.

CBS 17 reporter Crystal Price talked to a resident who lives on N. Roxboro Street. He told Price that he was sitting in his room reading when he heard six to eight gunshots.

According to the resident, they don’t hear a lot of gunfire and it’s typically a quiet neighborhood.

The investigations are ongoing and police have not said if the shootings are related.

The city is currently averaging approximately two shootings per day in 2021, according to statistics. There have been at least 250 shooting incidents so far this year, more than 80 people have been shot and at least 14 of those who were shot have died.