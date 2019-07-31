Durham police investigating 3 business break-ins Wednesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after burglars shattered windows with a large rock and broke into multiple businesses on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

According to police, the break-in alarm calls came in just after 3 a.m. at Conrad Automotive, Midas and Honey Baked Ham Company. The suspects used a large rock to break the windows on the businesses and get inside, police said.

All three businesses are near one another in the 3600-block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Police said some items were taken from each business, but they don’t believe they took much since the alarms went off. Police are waiting for the key holders to come to the businesses to check and see what’s missing.

It’s not known yet if the burglars stole any hams or money.

Police have no suspects at this time.

