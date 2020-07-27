Durham police investigating 3 drive-by shootings that injured 5 people

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating three drive-by shootings that left five people injured over a three-day period.

According to police, the first drive-by occurred at 10:15 p.m. on July 24 in the 2800-block of Crest Street. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, police said. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, witnesses said they saw a vehicle stop in front of a home and open fire before driving off.

The second shooting was reported around 30 minutes later at 10:48 p.m. in the 300-block of Woodcrest Street. Once at the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had been shot. He was not seriously injured, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle stop in front of a parking lot and begin firing before leaving the scene.

The third shooting occurred on July 26 at 12:33 a.m., officials said. Durham police responded to area hospitals in reference to three adult gunshot victims that arrived with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, authorities said.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a vehicle stop in front of a home on Duck Pond Court and then open fire before leaving. The three victims drove themselves to the hospital, police said.

Police said all three shootings are currently under investigation and no further details are available at this time.