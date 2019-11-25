Durham police investigating 3rd shooting in less than 24 hours

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating the third shooting in less than 24 hours, officials confirmed Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 3700-block of Mayfair Street around 8 a.m. in reference to a shooting, police said.

This shooting is the third in Durham since 1:15 p.m. Sunday. In that shooting, one person was killed in front of McDougald Terrace building 37 near the intersection of Wabash Street and Ridgeway Avenue.

A second shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the area of Enterprise and South streets. In that shooting, one person was found shot inside a vehicle and another person was dropped off at a nearby hospital after getting shot, police said. The person found in the vehicle died overnight at the hospital.

It’s not known at this time if anyone was injured or killed in the Mayfair Street shooting.

