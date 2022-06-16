DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating several recent incidents of burglaries in a townhome community.

Police say six burglaries have been reported in the area of Lexington Street and Bedford Street since May 3, five of which occurred since June 8.

These thefts occurred late at night, typically between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The burglars were able to break in through a window at the residence in all but one case, police said in a news release Thursday.

Personal items have been stolen during each of these incidents including vehicle keys, which have been used to take the owners’ vehicle.

Durham police are advising residents to be aware of their surroundings and to lock their homes.

The cases are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is encouraged to contact Inv. A.J. Shepard at 919-560-4583 ext. 29370, or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.