DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has closed down an intersection while officers are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Holloway Street from Raynor Street to Briggs Avenue is closed while they are investigating. Raynor Street is also closed at Fidelity Avenue as well.

This location is near a strip mall in Durham.

A CBS 17 crew at this location saw evidence marker cones to the left of the front doors of the Maxway in the shopping plaza.

So far, there has been no word of a suspect and the number of shooting victims is unknown at this time.

This incident is ongoing. Check back with CBS 17 for updates.