DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured in a shooting, according to Durham police.

Police said the man went to a local hospital around 9 p.m. Thursday with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

According to officers, the victim said he was shot around the area of Martin and Craven streets.

Police said they are still investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.