DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they are investigating after two men were shot in Durham early Sunday morning.

At about 4:23 a.m., officers said they were called to a hospital in reference to a walk-in gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man also came to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the police department.

Police said both men reported that they were shot in the same incident on the 1100 block of University Drive.

They said the investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.