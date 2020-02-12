Durham police investigating after 2 shooting victims found a block apart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after two people were found shot about a block apart from each other, spokesperson Kammie Michael said.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Roxboro Street around 4:30 p.m. They found a man who had been shot in the leg. Shortly after, they found a second man along the 100 block of East Umstead Street who was also suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Both were taken to the hospital.
The two scenes are a two-minute walk from each other, according to Google Maps.
Police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootings, police said.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
