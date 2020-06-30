Durham police investigating after 2 shot, 1 killed Monday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after two men were shot Monday night and one later died.

According to police, officers responded to a gunshot wound call just before 10 p.m. in the 100-block of Davidson Avenue. Once at the scene, they found two men “suffering from life-threatening wounds.”

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. One victim later died at the hospital, police said.

The second victim is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation and police said they have no further details at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.