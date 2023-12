DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a deceased person in a wooded area in the 3800 block of N.C. 55. Police said they are treating the incident as a death investigation.

A cause of death has not been determined and investigators are working to identify the person.

No other information was available.