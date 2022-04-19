DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for the people they say broke into a home and beat a 61-year-old man to death who later died.

The Durham Police Department on Tuesday said it is investigating the incident that occurred earlier this month on Moreland Avenue where Frankie Delano Washington was found beaten and then taken to a hospital.

Police said Washington died April 15 of those injuries after the incident occurred on April 4.

Officers said three men with guns entered Washington’s residence during the evening on April 4, and he was assaulted when he returned home. Police were called the following morning.

Investigators said the incident does not appear to be random, but charges have yet to be filed.

The police department did not say who notified officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Strickland at 919-560-4440, ext. 29536 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.