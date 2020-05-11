Durham police investigating after man dies at hospital following shooting outside mini-mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was shot outside a mini-mart Sunday night and later died, officials said.

According to authorities, an adult male was shot outside a store in the 1900-block of Alston Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police are investigating the murder and have not released the victim’s name at this time.

No suspect information is currently available.

