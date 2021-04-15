Durham police investigating after man found shot to death in car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle along the 300 block of Leigh Farm Road just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a man, identified as 29-year-old Alvin Norwood Jr., in the vehicle. Police believe he had been shot to death, a news release said.

“It is unknown at this time how long the deceased was inside the vehicle,” the release said.

Police don’t believe there is a threat to the immediate area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Kellar at 919-560-4440, ext. 29306, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.