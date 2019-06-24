Durham police investigating after man found shot to death in car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, police said in a news release Monday.

The call came in just before 9 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of East Geer Street. Police arrived to find a man dead inside a dark-colored Dodge Durango with an apparent gunshot wound, the release said.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley at 919-560-4440, ext 29322, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

