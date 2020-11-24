Durham police investigating after man found shot to death inside home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Durham Tuesday afternoon, a news release said.

Officers responded to a report of a sound of shots along Dawkins Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a residence. The man died at the scene, police said.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Cramer at 919-560-4440, ext. 29284, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.