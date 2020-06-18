Durham police investigating after man killed in shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening, according to a news release.

Police responded to the 200 block of Gray Avenue just before 5 p.m. Thursday. They found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

“This is an active investigation. Officers and investigators are still working the scene,” the release said.

No further information was available.

