Durham police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound overnight.

According to police, a shooting happened in the 700-block of Brye Street in East Durham. While investigating the shooting, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police were able to determine that the walk-in gunshot victim was shot on Brye Street. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

No suspect information is currently available and police said they have no further information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.