Man hospitalized after multiple bullet holes found in parked car, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting after multiple bullet holes were found in a parked car Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Wabash and Lawson streets.

When officers arrived on scene, a car was found with multiple bullet holes.

An adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Witnesses who live in the area tell CBS 17 that someone was also firing shots near the McDougald Terrace apartment complex.

One woman tells CBS 17 that she was outside when it all happened and her air conditioner was hit by gunfire.

“We don’t know where the shots were coming from, but in the process, a bullet hit my air conditioner,” said Kimberly Graves. “I don’t know what its stemming from or who is doing the shooting, but I just wish they would stop doing the shooting.”

This is the second shooting at McDougald Terrace on Wednesday. A teen was shot earlier in the day.

The teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said the boy, who is 16 or 17 years old, had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries when he walked into Duke Hospital.

That shooting remains under investigation. There is no word on what led up to either incident.

This story will be updated.