Durham police investigating after three-car collision, shots fired at vehicles

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department closed a street in the busy area of Old North Durham around 11:30 Friday night following a three-car collision.

Geer Street between Madison Street and North Street was closed for at least one hour to investigate a three-car pile-up after shots were fired into one of the vehicles.

Police said no one was injured by the gun fire, or in the collision, but the department closed the road to investigate what led up to the crash and shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time and no cause of crash has been identified, but police remain investigating.

Additionally, no one at any local bar or restaurant near Geer Street and Foster had any information or were aware of the incident at this time, police said.

Crystal Price contributed to this story.