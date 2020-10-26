Durham police investigating attempted ATM theft at Bank of America; suspects on the run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating an attempted ATM theft at a Bank of America on N. Duke Street that occurred Monday morning.

According to police, the suspects used a truck to steal the ATM from outside the bank, located at 3807 N. Duke St., around 3:50 a.m.

Police said both the truck and the ATM were still at the scene when they arrived but the suspects had already run away. Officials said it appeared that they tried getting the ATM into the truck but then left before they could do it.

Officers have deployed K-9 units in an attempt to track down the suspects.

It’s not clear at this time if any money was actually taken from the machine or if the suspects fled before getting any cash.

